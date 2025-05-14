PHC Upholds Military Court Sentences
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM
The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday dismissed three petitions challenging sentences awarded by military courts, ruling that the punishments were lawful and in accordance with due process
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday dismissed three petitions challenging sentences awarded by military courts, ruling that the punishments were lawful and in accordance with due process.
The bench, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Fazal Subhan, heard the petitions. After reviewing the cases, the court declared the sentences handed down by the military court to be valid and rejected all three petitions.
According to Additional Attorney General Sanaullah, the convicts had confessed to their crimes before a magistrate and were affiliated with a proscribed organization.
He informed the court that one accused was sentenced to life imprisonment, another to 20 years, and the third to 16 years by the military court.
Sanaullah further stated that all legal requirements were fulfilled during the military trial, including the right to appeal and access to legal representation of their choice.
Upholding the military court’s decisions, the PHC concluded that the punishments were imposed in accordance with the law and that there were no legal grounds to overturn them.
Recent Stories
Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaul ..
Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR
SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action
DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion
Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia
Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation
Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar hails ..
Saleem Memon for introducing Tax Monitoring Portal
Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jattak’s rally
Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group meets Turkish Ambassador
ILO, AICS partner to promote green jobs, economic inclusion in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaulter1 minute ago
-
Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR11 minutes ago
-
SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action7 minutes ago
-
DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion7 minutes ago
-
Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia7 minutes ago
-
Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation7 minutes ago
-
Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy7 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar hails FO officers for out ..2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt condemns attack on Ali Madad Jattak’s rally3 minutes ago
-
Pak-Türkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group meets Turkish Ambassador3 minutes ago
-
ILO, AICS partner to promote green jobs, economic inclusion in KP3 minutes ago
-
Kamal asks NIH to enhance local vaccine production11 minutes ago