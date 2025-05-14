Open Menu

PHC Upholds Military Court Sentences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday dismissed three petitions challenging sentences awarded by military courts, ruling that the punishments were lawful and in accordance with due process.

The bench, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Fazal Subhan, heard the petitions. After reviewing the cases, the court declared the sentences handed down by the military court to be valid and rejected all three petitions.

According to Additional Attorney General Sanaullah, the convicts had confessed to their crimes before a magistrate and were affiliated with a proscribed organization.

He informed the court that one accused was sentenced to life imprisonment, another to 20 years, and the third to 16 years by the military court.

Sanaullah further stated that all legal requirements were fulfilled during the military trial, including the right to appeal and access to legal representation of their choice.

Upholding the military court’s decisions, the PHC concluded that the punishments were imposed in accordance with the law and that there were no legal grounds to overturn them.

