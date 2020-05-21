PHCBA announces Abbottabad bench elections 2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) Abbottabad bench Thursday issued the elections 2020-21 schedule and announced 18 members election board.

According to a notification, the 18 members election board would conduct the PHCBA elections 2020-21i n free, fair and transparent manners.

The election board comprising Amjad Tanoli advocate, Bilal Zaman advocate, Zafar Iqbal, Ahmed Hussain, Malik Saeed Akhtar, Syda Rabia Sultana were nominated from Abbottabad, Muhammad Ameen Khan Tanoli, Ch. Muhammad Omer Sajid, Syed Ejaz Shah, Hafiz Kala Khan, Inam ur Rehman and Sadaf Sardar advocate were nominated from Haripur. Similarly, Syed Babar Shah, Tanveer Deen, Mohsan Khan, Raskhshanda Zeb, Faisal Raheem and Sardar Ishfaq advocate were nominated from Mansehra.

The contesting candidates have started their campaign across the Hazara division despite coronavirus outbreak.