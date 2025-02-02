Open Menu

PHCBA Announces Judicial Boycott Following Advocate's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 08:10 PM

PHCBA announces judicial boycott following advocate's murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) has strongly condemned the brutal murder of Advocate Nasir Hussain Tanoli in Peshawar.

The body of an advocate, murdered by unknown assailants was found in a flat in Shalimar Colony here Sunday.

In a press release issued today, the association demanded immediate action from the authorities to arrest the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice.

In response to the call from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the PHCBA has announced a complete judicial boycott on Monday, February 3,at the Peshawar High Court.

No lawyers will appear in court on that day as a mark of protest against the killing and to demand justice for Advocate Tanoli.

The PHCBA described the murder as a heinous crime and called for swift and decisive action to hold the culprits accountable.

The judicial boycott is intended to highlight the legal community's concerns over the safety of lawyers and the need for stronger measures to protect those working in the justice system.

The Secretary General of the PHCBA stated, "We stand in solidarity with the family of Advocate Nasir Hussain Tanoli and demand that the authorities take immediate steps to ensure justice is served. The legal fraternity will not remain silent in the face of such atrocities."

