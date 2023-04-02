PHCBA Election to be held on May 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The schedule for Peshawar High Court Bar Association (PHCBA) Elections was announced here Sunday, according to which the nomination papers could be submitted by April 10, 2023.

According to the Pakistan High Court Bar Council Association, the polling for the PHCBA Elections will be held on May 6, 2023.

Before fixing April 10 as the last date for submission of the nomination papers, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 13 and the nomination papers can be withdrawn till April 14. The final list of candidates will be released on April 17.