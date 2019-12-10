UrduPoint.com
PHCL Directed To Address Documents Verification Matter Under Rules

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:07 PM

PHCL directed to address documents verification matter under rules

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed the Pakistan High Commission in London to decide the matter of documents verification of Nasir Butt, a main character in judge Arshad Malik video scandal, in accordance of rules and disposed of the petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed the Pakistan High Commission in London to decide the matter of documents verification of Nasir Butt, a main character in judge Arshad Malik video scandal, in accordance of rules and disposed of the petition.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the judgment which was reserved last day by the bench after listening arguments from both sides at large. During last day hearing, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Tayyab Shah informed the bench that PHC London had refused the petitioner to verify his five documents. The high commission had apprised the applicant in written regarding this, he said. Justice Kiyani asked the DAG that under which law the SOPs had been prepared for verification of documents, whether the these could be against the law.

The petitioner's lawyer said that there was no mention of SOPs in Pakistan high commissions in Britain and United States (US). The bench asked the lawyer that whether they wanted verification related to first information report (FIR) ad inquiry to this the counsel argued that they wanted documents verification for different cases. After this, the bench reserved its judgment.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah had set aside this petition. Nasir Butt had moved an intra court appeal against the judgment which had been disposed of this day.

