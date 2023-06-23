LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A six-member committee, comprising senior health professionals from both public and private sectors, has been constituted to finalize framework for the grading of the licensed hospitals of the Punjab Healthcare Commission within a month.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz held here under the auspices of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday.

Three members including Dr Omar Aziz Rana, Dr Sabir Malik and Dr Haroon Latif from the private sector and three members including Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Massaud Sadiq, Assistant Professor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Shahid Latif and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Nadeem Hafeez Butt from the public sector were nominated for the committee.

VC FJMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal was the convener and Director Clinical Governance PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya was the member/secretary of the committee.

The PHC CEO, in his opening remarks, said that the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) required all kinds of healthcare establishments to ensure patient safety and make necessary arrangements for the provision of quality care in accordance with the scope of services of the respective hospitals.

He was of the considered opinion that the lukewarm would to implement MSDS and the sustainability of implementation over longer periods were major issues confronting the continuous provision of quality healthcare services, and observed that the implementation of standards would bring betterment to service delivery. He also discussed the need and legal requirements for the grading of hospitals.

The DCG PHC presented salient features of the grading framework of the hospitals, and mentioned that all the hospitals would be zoned – red, orange, yellow and green – based on their MSDS Compliance Score.

He said that all the licensed HCEs within the green zone would be graded.

Heads of medical teaching institutions and other leading health professionals attended the meeting.