Open Menu

PHC's 6-member Committee To Finalize Grading Of Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PHC's 6-member committee to finalize grading of hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A six-member committee, comprising senior health professionals from both public and private sectors, has been constituted to finalize framework for the grading of the licensed hospitals of the Punjab Healthcare Commission within a month.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz held here under the auspices of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday.

Three members including Dr Omar Aziz Rana, Dr Sabir Malik and Dr Haroon Latif from the private sector and three members including Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Massaud Sadiq, Assistant Professor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Shahid Latif and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Nadeem Hafeez Butt from the public sector were nominated for the committee.

VC FJMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal was the convener and Director Clinical Governance PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya was the member/secretary of the committee.

The PHC CEO, in his opening remarks, said that the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) required all kinds of healthcare establishments to ensure patient safety and make necessary arrangements for the provision of quality care in accordance with the scope of services of the respective hospitals.

He was of the considered opinion that the lukewarm would to implement MSDS and the sustainability of implementation over longer periods were major issues confronting the continuous provision of quality healthcare services, and observed that the implementation of standards would bring betterment to service delivery. He also discussed the need and legal requirements for the grading of hospitals.

The DCG PHC presented salient features of the grading framework of the hospitals, and mentioned that all the hospitals would be zoned – red, orange, yellow and green – based on their MSDS Compliance Score.

He said that all the licensed HCEs within the green zone would be graded.

Heads of medical teaching institutions and other leading health professionals attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Fatima Jinnah Orange All From

Recent Stories

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

6 minutes ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

21 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

21 minutes ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

58 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s Entrepreneurial Leaders

59 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

1 hour ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

1 hour ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

2 hours ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan