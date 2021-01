ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Justice Qalandar Ali Khan of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday condoled the death of father of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Shahrukh Arjamand.

Justice Qalandar visited judicial complex Islamabad and met with ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand. He expressed his condolence on sad demise and prayed for the departed soul.