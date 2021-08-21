UrduPoint.com

PhD Degree Holder Seeks Shelter In Panagah

A PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degree holder and England's nationality holder sought shelter in "Panagah" after rejection from kids, following a dispute related to property

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad rushed to "Panagah" and held a detailed meeting with Professor Aamir Mahmood, the PhD teacher.

He paid rich tribute to Professor Aamir Mahmood and stated that he would be provided a decent job. Similarly, the professor's issues pertaining to property would also be resolved.

Professor Aamir Mahmood informed that he returned to the country to serve nation.

About "Panagah", the professor remarked that it was a revolutionary step of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He thanked the district administration for quality food and residence facilities in the Panagah.

