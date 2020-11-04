PhD degree notified for Women University lecturer Deeba Shahwar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Deeba Shahwar, a lecture in Mass Communication deptt at Women University, has been notified for degree of PhD after defending her thesis successfully.

Topic of her thesis was " Representation of Religious Discourse in Pakistani Drama" while public defence and viva voice were conducted at Institute of Mass Communication (ICM) of Punjab University on Sept 29, 2020.

Assist Prof ICM, Dr Abida Ejaz was her supervisor while AIOU Chairman Mass Communication Deptt, Dr Saqib Riaz, and IUB Chairman Media Study Depot, Dr Sajjad Paracha were external examiners.

It is worth mentioning here that Deeba Shahwar is first PhD holder of Women University Mass Comm department.