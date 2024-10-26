Ph.D dissertation on diagnosis, vaccination against debilitating infectious disease of goats, sheep successfully defended

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Hayatullah Khan, a student of Agriculture University Peshawar, has successfully defended his Ph.D dissertation on diagnosis, and vaccination against a debilitating infectious disease of goats, and sheep.

The research titled "Proteomic approaches for the establishment of effective diagnostics and vaccines against Mycoplasma capricolum subsp. capripneumoniae Pakistan-strain" is completed under the supervision of Dr. Farhan Anwar Khan, Associate Professor, College of Veterinary Sciences, The University of Agriculture, Peshawar (UAP).

The public seminar was attended by expert panel, faculty members, University officials and distinguished guests including Prof. Dr. Abdur Rahman (Dean FAH&VS), Prof. Dr. Murad Ali Khan (Principal CVS), Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Sohail (Chairman Department of LM, AB&G), Dr. Asad Sultan (Associate Professor, Chairman Department of Poultry Science), Dr. Hamayun Khan (DASAR, UAP) and postgraduate scholars other respected professionals.

Explaining his research, Hayatullah said the Primary goal of this project was to create tools to help Pakistani farmers mitigate an economically debilitating infectious disease (contagious caprine pleuropneumonia- CCPP) of primarily goats and sheep.

These are staple livestock in many regions of Pakistan, and this disease impacts the poorest of farmers most gravely.

Pakistan has got 3rd largest population of goats (87 Million) in the world.

The goats population is 1st largest in Pakistan compared to other domestic animals. Goat is known as “Poor man’s Cow” in the subcontinent.

Hayatullah said CCPP is listed by World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) as a notifiable terrestrial and aquatic animal diseases, causing a considerable economic loss in terms of high morbidity (80-100%) and mortality (60-80%) in affected goat flocks.

Currently, diagnostics and vaccines for this pathogen are lacking due in part to the uniqueness of strains endemic to Pakistan and in part to the lack of attention worldwide to goat and sheep infectious diseases which are less economically significant in wealthy countries that rely more heavily on cattle as livestock species.

The PhD research work revealed promising antigenic proteins of the pathogen (Mycoplasma capricolum subsp. capripneumoniae- Mccp) causing CCPP.

Later on in this study, the scholar developed specific and sensitive ELISA kit based on the proteins extracted from Mccp local strain.

The developed ELISA kit detected the anti-Mccp antibodies in experimental animals by day 07 post infection with Mccp local strain.

Additionally, the inactivated vaccine prepared for the prevention of CCPP in goats was found safe and induced more protective immune response in experimental goats compared to the commercially available vaccine.

Commercialization of the established ELISA kit would help in the early detection of CCPP infection and eventually help the poor farmers in early and rational treatment of their infected goat flocks.

It would ultimately lower the expense of irrational treatment on farmers.

Similarly commercialization of vaccine would expectedly reduce the mortality from 60-80% to 10-20 % in vaccinated flocks in Mccp enzootic areas of the country.

Accessibility of local farmers to relatively cheap diagnostic assay and vaccine for 18-20 million goats in the province and 87 million in the whole country would have a huge economic impact, he hoped.

