PhD Doctors Association KP form interim body for their rights

The PhD Doctors Association (PDA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday formed a caretaker body and presented a 14-point charter of demand while deciding to take legal action if the authorities concerned did not pay attention to their demands

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The PhD Doctors Association (PDA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday formed a caretaker body and presented a 14-point charter of demand while deciding to take legal action if the authorities concerned did not pay attention to their demands.

A consultative meeting of the association was held at Abbottabad Press Club and the provincial working body was formed where Dr. Shafqat Hussain was nominated as president, Dr. Rizwan Alam as vice president and Dr. Khalid Rehman as general secretary. A large number of PhD doctors were present on the occasion.

Earlier, General Secretary PDA Dr. Khalid Rehman told media that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education should consider PhD teaching staff as assistant professors, particularly the teachers having teaching experience of intermediate classes.

He further said that the education department KP was providing Rs 10,000 honorarium to the PhDs which should be increased to at least Rs 25,000 and PhD teachers should be posted in DPD, DCTE, Text board and BISE on a priority basis.

It was demanded in the charter that the authority approved and issued allowances to PhD teachers whose degree was certified by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and it should be assigned to the concerned DDO.

He said that such PhD teachers who had been appointed on lower scales like PST, CT, AT, Qari, PET, DM, and SS should be given a chance to work as a principal, assistant director, deputy director and EDO and 20 percent quota should be allocated in the Provincial Commission Service for the posts for PhD teachers.

One step promotion should be given on the relevant posts and 20 marks should be given in PSL, FPSL examinations while the procedure for participation in the conferences and seminars inside the country and international level should be simplified, he demanded.

He also said that a special cell should be set up in the directorate and secretariat to solve the problems faced by the PhD teachers and they should be given financial assistance to improve the quality of research in their institutions.

Higher education should be part of the salary while supervisors for MPhil and PhD research work theses should also be taken from ESC, he added.