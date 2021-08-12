UrduPoint.com

Ph.D Faculty Ratio Improved 12% In 2020: NA Told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly was informed on Thursday that Ph.D faculty ratio at country universities has improved from 20 % in 2010 to 32 % in 2020.

In a written reply during question hour, the National Assembly was informed that Higher Education Commission (HEC) is striving hard to enhance the quality of education in the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The house further informed that HEC is following rigorous monitoring mechanisms to ensure implementation of different policies including teacher-students ratio for Ph.D. Programs.

House further informed that in this regard up till now 119 HEIs have been visited that include 68 public sector universities, and 51 private sector universities.

In these 119 HEIs, 869 Ph.D Programs were reviewed out of these 641 programs were meeting the required standards including teacher-student ratio therefore, these programs were stopped.

HEC established an electronical-portal to compile data of Ph.D degree holders for seeking employment opportunities across the country in August 2018. A total of 642 unemployed Ph.Ds, has been provided jobs opportunities under HEC funded recurring program captioned "Interim Placement of Fresh Ph.Ds Program (IPFP)" as Assistant Professor for a period of one year against vacant positions at Pakistani public and private sector universities across the country.

HEC is vigorously supporting those public and private sector universities that have shortage qualified staff.

