Ph.D Open Defense Held At University

Published March 19, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Open Defense of Ph. D Scholar was held at Economics Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur that was attended by academicians and students.

According to a press release issued by the university, Open Defense of Ph.D scholar, Ms. Sidra Naseem was held at Video Conference Room of Main Auditorium at IUB. The Ph.D shcolar, Ms.

Naseem completed her research theses under the supervision of Prof-Dr. Rana Aijaz Ali Khan of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The external examiners of the Open Defense included Prof.Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq of Institute of Economics, Agriculture University Faisalabad and Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Associate Professor of Economics Department, FG College Lahore.

Senior academicians, Ph.D scholars and students attended the ceremony held in connection with the Open Defense.

