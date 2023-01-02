PhD scholar Abdul Qayyum defends thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A PhD scholar, Department of International Relations, Qurtaba University of Science and Information Technology, here on Monday successfully defended his thesis.

Abdul Qayyum defended his PhD thesis, and was recommended by external examiner Prof.

Dr Fakhrul islam, Director of Pakistan Study Center, University of Peshawar, for the award of a PhD degree in International Relations.

Dr Abdul Qayyum completed his research work under the supervision of Dr Najibullah.