PhD scholar defends her research thesis

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Nida Sharif Qureshi, a PhD scholar in the department of Teachers’ education at the Qurtuba University, Dera Ismail Khan Campus has successfully defended her thesis titled ‘Impact of Innovative Teaching strategies on active participation of Secondary school students’ at the Peshawar Campus of the Qurtuba University.

Her supervisor was Prof. Dr Asif Jamil, internal examiner was Prof. Dr Umar Ali and external examiner was Prof. Dr Iqbal Amin Khan of Malakand University, Chakdara Dir Lower.

APP/akt