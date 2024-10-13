Open Menu

PhD Scholar Defends Research On Anticancer Properties Of Herbal Tea

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PhD scholar defends research on anticancer properties of herbal tea

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Muhammad Naeem Zuberi, a PhD scholar from the Department of Food Science and Technology at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), has successfully defended his doctoral thesis on the medicinal and health benefits of Cassia Fistula Pods (Amaltas).

His research, titled “Phytochemicals and Bio-safety Evaluation of Cassia Fistula Pods-Based Functional Tea”, highlights the significant potential of the pods in treating various health conditions, including diabetes, bacterial infections, and prostate cancer.

The PhD defense was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Khurram Afzal, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition, BZU. External examiner, Dr. Nuzhat Huma from Government College University Faisalabad, attended the presentation and appreciated the depth of the research.

During his presentation, Muhammad Naeem Zuberi explained that Cassia fistula, commonly known as the golden shower tree, contains potent antibiotic compounds. These compounds exhibit the ability to combat harmful bacteria and regulate blood sugar levels, contributing to diabetes management. Additionally, the plant’s bioactive compounds have shown effectiveness in the treatment of prostate cancer.

One of the notable outcomes of Zuberi’s research is the development of a herbal tea from Cassia fistula pods.

According to his findings, this tea not only aids in reducing cancer risks but also enhances the body’s immune system. To ensure safety, he conducted bio-safety testing using rodent models, which confirmed the tea's suitability for human consumption.

Dr. Muhammad Khurram Afzal, Zuberi’s supervisor, endorsed the research results and emphasized their potential contribution to public health, particularly in regions where traditional medicine is valued. Dr. Nuzhat Huma lauded the importance of this work in addressing local health needs and praised the innovation behind using Cassia fistula pods as a functional food ingredient.

This groundbreaking research has already been published in international journals, with more publications forthcoming, underscoring its scientific significance. The defense event was attended by figures from the university, including former Dean of the Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition, Professor Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Chairman of the Department, Professor Dr. Muhammad Riaz, and Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition, Professor Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Sultan. Faculty members Dr. Qamar Saleem, Dr. Sameem Javed, and Dr. Adnan Amjad were also present, along with PhD, MPhil scholars, and undergraduate students, all of whom applauded Zuberi’s achievement.

