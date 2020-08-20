PhD scholar of IUB to defend his thesis online

UrduPoint.com
Thu 20th August 2020

Department of Management and HRM of the School of Business, Management and Administrative Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is going to conduct an Online PhD Viva Voce on August 21

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Department of Management and HRM of the school of business, Management and Administrative Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is going to conduct an Online PhD Viva Voce on August 21.

Research scholar Shakeel Sarwar will defend his PhD work titled "Impact of High-Performance Work Systems (HPWSs) on Faculty Productivity in Higher education Sector of Pakistan".

He has completed his PhD study under the supervision of Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof Dr Jawad Iqbal.

External Examiners will include Head of Management Sciences, Khwaja Fareed University of Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan Dr Muhammad Nazim and Assistant Professor COMSATS Dr Muhammad Sohail Tahir.

