PhD scholar successfully defends dissertation at AUP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Dr Junaid Ahmed, a scholar from the Department of Agronomy at the University of Agriculture Peshawar (AUP) in Tuesday successfully completed his PhD under the supervision of Dr Shazma Anwar.

His research dissertation, titled "Ameliorative Effect of Biochar, Plant Residue, and Inorganic Nitrogen on Wheat Productivity," received validation from renowned scientists in the United States and France.

In a defense seminar held recently, Dr Junaid Ahmed skillfully addressed questions from the participants and successfully defended his dissertation.

The event was attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Sciences, Professor Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Chairman Professor Dr Habib Akbar, faculty members, and students.

They extended their congratulations to Dr. Shazma Anwar and Dr Junaid Ahmed on the successful PhD defense and expressed confidence that Dr Junaid’s research will significantly contribute to the field of agronomy.

