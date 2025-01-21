Open Menu

PhD Scholar Successfully Defends Dissertation At AUP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PhD scholar successfully defends dissertation at AUP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Dr Junaid Ahmed, a scholar from the Department of Agronomy at the University of Agriculture Peshawar (AUP) in Tuesday successfully completed his PhD under the supervision of Dr Shazma Anwar.

His research dissertation, titled "Ameliorative Effect of Biochar, Plant Residue, and Inorganic Nitrogen on Wheat Productivity," received validation from renowned scientists in the United States and France.

In a defense seminar held recently, Dr Junaid Ahmed skillfully addressed questions from the participants and successfully defended his dissertation.

The event was attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Sciences, Professor Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Chairman Professor Dr Habib Akbar, faculty members, and students.

They extended their congratulations to Dr. Shazma Anwar and Dr Junaid Ahmed on the successful PhD defense and expressed confidence that Dr Junaid’s research will significantly contribute to the field of agronomy.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

40 minutes ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

1 hour ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

3 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

3 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan