Ph.D. Scholar to defend her dissertation on July 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Sehrash Sabir, a Ph.D. Scholar in Public Defense, Department of business Administration, Iqra University, Islamabad H-9, Campus will defend her dissertation on July 19 (Wednesday).

According to the details, the title of the dissertation is "Establishing Functional Organizational politics".

The scholar Sehrash Sabir completed her Ph.D. dissertation under the supervision of Dr Rashida Khatoon Malik.