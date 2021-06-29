UrduPoint.com
Ph.D. Scholars Defends Their Dissertations Successfully

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The viva of three PhD scholars were held at the University of Sindh Jamshoro where they successfully defended their theses in public defense.

The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that Ph.D viva of scholar Adeel Liaqat Bhatti was held at the dean's office of the Faculty of Natural Sciences where he successfully defended his thesis.

The research topic of the scholar was "Doped Metal Nanostructure Renewable Energy Application".

He completed his research in the supervision of Dr. Riaz Hussain Murree and with co-supervisors Dr. Zafar Hussain Abuputo and Dr. Naik Muhammad Sheikh.

Viva of PhD Botany scholar Aijaz Ali Otho was also held at the dean's office of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, wherein he presented his PhD thesis on the origin and breeding of medicinal plants in the hilly areas of Sindh.

He successfully defended his dissertation in the public defense.

His supervisor Dr. Rabia Asma Memon and co-supervisors Dr. Saeed Akhtar Abro and Dr. Ayaz Ali Memon were also present there.

Both viva meetings were chaired by the Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch.

In another viva, Arabic scholar Muhammad Kashif Barkai presented his PhD thesis and successfully defended it.

His topic was "Literary and Critical Discussion on the Reformation of Hadiths in the Case of Mushkoot". The viva session was chaired by Dean, Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal.

Besides, the oral examination of M.Phil scholar Monder Khan Birhmani of Arabic Department was held at the Institute of Language.

His topic was "Tafsir Kashaf wa Tafsir Mafatih Al-Ghayb Comparative and Research Review of Surah Yusuf ''. In the oral examination, the scholar answered all the questions upon which he was declared successful.

