PhD seminar held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : A PhD Seminar was held in the Institute of Commerce, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Monday.

Research scholar Qamar Abbas delivered his 2nd PhD seminar under the supervision of Professor Dr.

Hassan Jawad Soomro and co-supervision of Prof. Dr Amir Hussain Shar, Director, Institute of Commerce.

Dean faculty of management sciences, Prof. Dr Mumtaz Ali Jujeno, presided over the seminar and declared it successful.

A large number of teachers and scholars attended the seminar.