UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PhD Seminar Held At Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:08 PM

PhD seminar held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur

A PhD Seminar was held in the Institute of Commerce, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : A PhD Seminar was held in the Institute of Commerce, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Monday.

Research scholar Qamar Abbas delivered his 2nd PhD seminar under the supervision of Professor Dr.

Hassan Jawad Soomro and co-supervision of Prof. Dr Amir Hussain Shar, Director, Institute of Commerce.

Dean faculty of management sciences, Prof. Dr Mumtaz Ali Jujeno, presided over the seminar and declared it successful.

A large number of teachers and scholars attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Shar Khairpur Commerce

Recent Stories

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of ..

6 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 283, ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 94.75 points

8 minutes ago

Husband of woman in NAB chairman's leaked video ge ..

13 minutes ago

171 criminals held, looted items worth over Rs. 24 ..

8 minutes ago

Stagnant rainwater dangerous for cotton crop in Fa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.