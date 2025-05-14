Open Menu

PHDEC Distributes Mango Bags Among Growers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 06:37 PM

The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) distributed mango bags among progressive mango growers here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) distributed mango bags among progressive mango growers here Wednesday.

Official spokesman said in a statement mango bagging is a technique that protects fruit from fruit fly, physical bruises, pest attacks, and other environmental factors.

Additionally, bagging contributes to enhanced color development, improving the overall market appeal of the fruit.

PHDEC has been distributing these double layer bags manufactured and imported from China for the last two mango seasons, added the statement.

This initiative has brought significant positive impacts to the mango sector. Growers could able to produced premium-quality fruit successfully, resulting in better market prices both domestically and internationally.

Exporters have also benefited, as the mango fruit developed inside the bag received excellent responses in high-end markets, especially in Japan, US, China and EU as of its improved cosmetic appeal.

Due to the remarkable outcomes of mango bagging, around one million mango bags were also imported and utilized this season directly by mango growers and exporters.

Further, it's said that it aligns with PHDEC’s objective of piloting and promoting innovative horticultural practices, creating visibility and encouraging adoption among stakeholders.

The procurement and utilisation of these bags at their own indicating the sustainability and success of this intervention.

PHDEC remains committed to introducing and promoting such transformative practices through pilot projects, aiming to uplift Pakistan’s horticulture sector and strengthen its export potential, concluded the statement.

