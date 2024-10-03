PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

The Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) under the Ministry of Commerce held a one-day seminar titled “Export of GB Cherries to China: Lessons Learned, Future Strategies & PHDEC Project on Development of High-Demand Cherry Varieties” here on Thursday

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) under the Ministry of Commerce held a one-day seminar titled “Export of GB Cherries to China: Lessons Learned, Future Strategies & PHDEC Project on Development of High-Demand Cherry Varieties” here on Thursday.

The seminar brought together a diverse group of stakeholders including farmers, exporters, processors, researchers, representatives from academia, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, government departments, and business support organizations from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The event marked a historic achievement for Pakistan, celebrating the successful export of the first-ever consignment of cherries from GB to China. The milestone seen as a breakthrough in the region’s horticultural sector, highlights the export potential of GB cherries and sets the stage for future growth.

PHDEC’s CEO opened the event by welcoming participants and reaffirming PHDEC’s unwavering commitment to supporting the horticulture sector in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He emphasized that following the success of the first cherry exports to China PHDEC is now embarking on a new project to develop high-demand cherry varieties that will further enhance Pakistan’s position in the global market.

Presentations were made by key experts including Mr. Iqbal Hussain from the Agriculture Department, Mr. Nazir Ali from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and exporters Faisal Mir and Arman Shah as well as

farmers’ representatives, Chirag and Usman. The discussions focused on the success of the initial exports, lessons learned and future strategies for scaling up production and improving the supply chain.

Faisal Mir reflected on the lessons learned from the first export initiative, expressing optimism that with continued dedication, GB could achieve an export target of 100,000 tonnes of cherries by 2030. Mr. Arman Shah provided a detailed overview of the cherry supply chain, while Nazir Ali highlighted the joint efforts of PHDEC, TDAP, NLC, DPP, M/s Hashwan Traders, and local departments that contributed to the success of the project.

Dr. Mubarak Ahmed, consultant for the Agro Division at TDAP shared his insights on the export potential of GB cherries, noting the enthusiasm within the sector and the commitment of various departments to support horticultural growth in the region.

Sector expert, Zulfiqar Ali Ghazi addressed the need for improved coordination among departments to fully capitalize on GB’s cherry export potential.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Brig (R) Saleem Mahmood of Green Pakistan who praised the agricultural heritage of GB, where nearly every household owns fruit trees. He expressed confidence that with continued dedication to agriculture GB will achieve its goals and foster the prosperity envisioned for the region.

A notable highlight of the event was the strong participation of women farmers, processors, and traders, reflecting the inclusive nature of the horticulture sector in GB.

The seminar not only celebrated the success of the cherry exports but also paved the way for future collaborations and strategies to strengthen Pakistan’s horticultural exports, particularly in high-demand international markets like China.

