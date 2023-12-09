PHDEC organises workshop in Sukkur on cultivation, export of "Dates"

Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) has organised a significant workshop on Dates in Sukkur, focusing on the cultivation and export of the Dates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) has organised a significant workshop on Dates in Sukkur, focusing on the cultivation and export of the Dates.

The event served as a convergence point for Industry leaders, experts, date processors, traders and progressive growers.

The Primary objective of the workshop was to deliberate on the future trajectory of sustainable date farming, particularly targeting premium global markets.

According to a press release issued by the TDAP spokesperson, Pakistan tanks among the foremost global producers and exporters of dates, boasting a vast array of varieties.

Speaking in the workshop, former Director of Date Palm Research Institute Khairpur, Dr Ghulam Sarwar Markhand delivered a thorough analysis of the present crop status and future preparations.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Dr Summar Abass Naqvi shared valuable insights into navigating market dynamics.

An expert in Date Value-Added Products Muhammad Arshad emphasized the significance of value addition interventions in Dates.

He delved into the exploration of innovations and technologies in the processing of Dates.

Senior Vice President of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kaleem Abbasi presented valuable insights on the implementation of an integrated approach to date processing, packaging and logistics.

Dates grower Ghulam Qasim Jiskani, Trade officers from Pakistan Commercial Sections abroad Amna Naeem (Germany), Ghulam Mustafa (Sweden) Zain Aziz (Bangladesh) and Amjad Parvez emphasized the impact of effective marketing on date exports.

CEO of PHDEC Athar Hussain Khokhar expressed gratitude to all the participants of the workshop for their participation and assured them that his organization will continue to organize such activities.

The Agro consultant at TDAP Dr Mubarak Ahmed also shared insights on the challenges and prospective directions for the current dates value chain of Pakistan.