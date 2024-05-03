PHDEC To Host Pre-season Seminar And Mango Bagging Launching Ceremony On May 5
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) is set to organize a pre-season seminar and mango bagging launching ceremony on May 5, Sunday. The event will take place at Genuine Delight Farms, Tando Allahyar.
CEO of PHDEC Athar Hussain Khokhar will deliver the welcome address, with key speakers including Senior Scientist Mango Research Station, Shujabad Dr. Javed Iqbal, Assistant Professor, SAU Dr. Ibrahim Khaskheli and consultant Agro-Food TDAP Dr. Mubarak Ahmed. For those unable to attend in person, the event can be joined via the Zoom meeting platform.
