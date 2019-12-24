UrduPoint.com
PHDF And NCHD Join Hands To Improve Illiteracy Rate

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

PHDF and NCHD join hands to improve illiteracy rate

Literacy equips the person with knowledge and awareness skills, which enables one to understand better, so he enjoys a better socio-economic life and play role in national development"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :"Literacy equips the person with knowledge and awareness skills, which enables one to understand better, so he enjoys a better socio-economic life and play role in national development".

National Commission for Human Development NCHD Chairman Col. (Retd) Dr Amirullah Marwat said this during the coordination meeting with Chairman Pakistan Human Development Fund (PHDF) Dr Naseem Ashraf (Founding Chairman NCHD) held here at the NCHD head office.

The meeting was attended by Zafar Haider, CEO PHDF, Dr Shafqat Ail, Director Education and Head of Departments of NCHD, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

NCHD chairman said that NCHD with financial support of PHDF has launched Madrassa project in 100 madaris. The Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) in collaboration with JICA was being introduced in these madaris.

Through ALP, students will be able to complete Primary education within 32 months. Currently 50 Community Learning Centres (CLC's) are working on self-help basis across the country, he said.

Zafar Haidar, CEO PHDF said that one computer per madrassa would also be provided as per approved project.

Dr Naseem Ashraf said that there must be at least three computers or even more so that students of the madaris could be familiar with the technology.

Literacy and Early Childhood Education and Development for its project proposals at mass level, he said. NCHD may have partnership with any organization within or outside Pakistan.

Chairman NCHD said that NCHD has covered 125 districts through Human Development Support Units (HDSUs) with four provincial headquarters and 2 regional offices at GB & AJK.

In 5861 Feeder Schools across the country 314,472 students are studying primary education through 6552 teachers. These schools include 91 funded by Hundreds of Original Projects for Employment (HOPE 87) in KPK. NCHD has established 2000 Literacy Centres in all provinces including GB & AJK. To main stream the Madaris in line with the modern curriculum, 100 schools have been established in Madaris with 100 teachers and 3142 students enrolled, he said.

NCHD contributed towards clean and green Pakistan through tree plantation in various districts across the country. Planted 22083 saplings with the help of volunteers, feeder teachers, students and other stakeholders.

Your Thoughts and Comments

