PHDF to provide assistance for human development projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Human Development Fund (PHDF) would provide funds and assistance to the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) for human development, poverty alleviation and literacy programs,said founder director PHDF and Chairman Lodhie Foundation ,Pervaiz Lodhie here in a meeting with Deputy Director National Commission for Human Development Sargodha Umar Daraz Jhawari on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by NCHD office,the Founder Director PHDF Pervaiz Lodhie said that the Lodhie foundation would take all out efforts to support every public welfare and development initiatives as the NCHD was doing excellent works in this regard.

"We are preparing various technical courses for vocational training for female and male aspirants to make them skillful and we hopeful that the NCHD would join hands in this initiative’ , he said.

The Deputy Director Umar Daraz Jhawari said that NCHD was a non profit organization and was doing various human development projects and literacy programs under which two literacy centers were setup in district jail Sargodha and Shahpur jail to educate the prisoners.

Later, he thanked the founder director PHDF and Chairman Lodhie Foundation and assured him their full cooperation in community development projects.