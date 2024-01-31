PHDF To Provide Assistance For Human Development Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 05:43 PM
Pakistan Human Development Fund (PHDF) would provide funds and assistance to the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) for human development, poverty alleviation and literacy programs,said founder director PHDF and Chairman Lodhie Foundation ,Pervaiz Lodhie here in a meeting with Deputy Director National Commission for Human Development Sargodha Umar Daraz Jhawari on Wednesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Human Development Fund (PHDF) would provide funds and assistance to the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) for human development, poverty alleviation and literacy programs,said founder director PHDF and Chairman Lodhie Foundation ,Pervaiz Lodhie here in a meeting with Deputy Director National Commission for Human Development Sargodha Umar Daraz Jhawari on Wednesday.
According to a press release issued by NCHD office,the Founder Director PHDF Pervaiz Lodhie said that the Lodhie foundation would take all out efforts to support every public welfare and development initiatives as the NCHD was doing excellent works in this regard.
"We are preparing various technical courses for vocational training for female and male aspirants to make them skillful and we hopeful that the NCHD would join hands in this initiative’ , he said.
The Deputy Director Umar Daraz Jhawari said that NCHD was a non profit organization and was doing various human development projects and literacy programs under which two literacy centers were setup in district jail Sargodha and Shahpur jail to educate the prisoners.
Later, he thanked the founder director PHDF and Chairman Lodhie Foundation and assured him their full cooperation in community development projects.
Recent Stories
EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas J ..
SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth technical, IT skills
Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinking water: SAU Scholar
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points
Global stocks swing before Fed rate call
Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech to Introduce Cutting-Edge Comm ..
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom
FGEHA, Hammer Properties signs MoU to provide residential plots
Santander posts record profit in 2023 after rate hikes
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim
KTrade becomes Multan Sultans official investment partner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani6 minutes ago
-
SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth technical, IT skills2 minutes ago
-
Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinking water: SAU Scholar6 minutes ago
-
Firdous says NA-70 development proof of her services20 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case20 minutes ago
-
ECP decides to reduce size of ballot papers21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police enhance election security measures21 minutes ago
-
Speakers agree for promoting gender equality to address poverty30 minutes ago
-
Man Shoots Sister-in-Law in Attock district31 minutes ago
-
BBSYDP empowering youth, reducing poverty through skill training40 minutes ago
-
ECP summons meeting to discuss deteriorating security situation in KP, Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
Pak HC-designate to Sri Lanka calls on President Alvi1 hour ago