PHE Dept Directs 70 Pc Increase In Water Connections Revenue

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:30 PM

PHE Dept directs 70 pc increase in water connections revenue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Public Health Engineering (PHE) Secretary Zakir Hussain Afridi Thursday directed testing and cleansing of the water of supply schemes and water tanks on regular basis and beside registration of all illegal water connections and 70 percent increase in revenue within a period of one month.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the officers of PHE Department here. Beside, Additional Secretary, Qaisar Mansoor, Deputy Secretary Mohammad Abbas and Engineers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Secretary PHE said that all projects would be completely on time while keeping in view merit and transparency. Furthermore, he said that all old projects would also be made operational in any circumstances.

The secretary further said that the performance of all officers of the department would be reviewed on individual basis and as well as collectively and those showing good performance would be commended and poor performers would face action. He further vowed zero tolerance for incompetency and corruption.

Zakir Hussain Afridi said that all vacant posts in the department would be filled on merit and transparent manner to improve the performance of department.

On this occasion, he directed all field officers of the department for regular visits to their concerned projects to improve the standard of development work and performance.

