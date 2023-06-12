UrduPoint.com

PHE Dera Completes Design Of 'Sewage Treatment Plant'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 06:54 PM

PHE Dera completes design of 'Sewage Treatment Plant'

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has completed the design of 'Sewage Treatment Plant' which would help make the wastewater of about 600,000 population utilizable

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has completed the design of 'Sewage Treatment Plant' which would help make the wastewater of about 600,000 population utilizable.

Addressing a press conference here, PHE Department Dera XEN Eng. Zeshan Khan Gandapur told that the design for the project was completed with the help of 'Ultimate Engineering Associates Consultants' which would cost about Rs 7.3 billion.

The "Sewage Treatment Plant" would be able to treat the wastewater of about 600,000 populations.

The treated water would be used for irrigation, he informed.

Moreover, all the wastewater being disposed of in the Indus River through various drains would also be diverted to this plant after its completion, he said and added that it would also help in the restoration of the natural environment of the Indus River and its surroundings.

He said due to the financial crisis in the province, the project had been transferred to the KPCIP project, which is a project being funded by the Asian Development Bank.

Related Topics

Water Asian Development Bank All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, sa ..

Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, says Mohammed bin Rashid as Arab ..

3 minutes ago
 51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding ..

51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

14 minutes ago
 'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad police issue driving license suspension ..

Islamabad police issue driving license suspension notices to 104 e-challan defau ..

11 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to j ..

Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to jail on judicial remand

14 minutes ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail reject ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail rejection in Hareem Shah video leaks ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.