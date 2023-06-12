PHE Dera completes design of 'Sewage Treatment Plant'

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has completed the design of 'Sewage Treatment Plant' which would help make the wastewater of about 600,000 population utilizable

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has completed the design of 'Sewage Treatment Plant' which would help make the wastewater of about 600,000 population utilizable.

Addressing a press conference here, PHE Department Dera XEN Eng. Zeshan Khan Gandapur told that the design for the project was completed with the help of 'Ultimate Engineering Associates Consultants' which would cost about Rs 7.3 billion.

The "Sewage Treatment Plant" would be able to treat the wastewater of about 600,000 populations.

The treated water would be used for irrigation, he informed.

Moreover, all the wastewater being disposed of in the Indus River through various drains would also be diverted to this plant after its completion, he said and added that it would also help in the restoration of the natural environment of the Indus River and its surroundings.

He said due to the financial crisis in the province, the project had been transferred to the KPCIP project, which is a project being funded by the Asian Development Bank.