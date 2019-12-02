PHE disconnects several illegal connection of water in Nasirabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Public Health Engineer Department (PHE)'s personnel disconnected several illegal connection of water supply during crackdown at respective areas of Nasirabad including Hadi Chowk, Livestock Colony and other areas on Monday.

According to PHE spokesman, PHE Sub-Engineer Muhammad Ayub Bhutto led the team and suspended several illegal connection of water supply in the respective areas.

He said no compromise would be made on illegal connection of water supply and urged the public to ensure their legal connection in the areas.

He said such operation would be continued against illegal connection of water supply in order to force people for legal connection of water in the areas.