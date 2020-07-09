UrduPoint.com
PHE Disconnects Several Illegal Water Supply Connection In Lasbela

Thu 09th July 2020

PHE disconnects several illegal water supply connection in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Public Health Engineer (PHE) Department Lasbela XEN Thursday took notice of public complaints regarding illegal connections to the main water supply pipeline of Gadani and launched a crackdown against water thieves.

The operation was carried out through contribution of administrations in respective areas of Lasbela including housing schemes, hotels, and Bhawani under supervision of Xen. The the illegal pipes were also seized and several illegal connections were disconnected in the areas in order to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Gadani Jail and its city.

PHE XEN Imran Akbar Qambrani said the PHE was receiving five cusecs of water from Lasbela Canal and ponds on daily basis while uninterrupted water supply was being ensured to Hub city and three and a half cusecs of water to Gadani Jail including one and a half cusecs of water supply to Gadani city.

He termed the reports regarding water crisis in Hub as baseless, saying, the water was being supplied to urban areas without any discrimination.

The XEN said three borehole schemes had been approved for Sakran with the help of UNESCO and these three drinking projects of Implementation would be launched soon for the provision of water facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

