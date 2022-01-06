UrduPoint.com

PHE, HUD To Start Expansion Of Roads Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Housing Urban Development (HUD) has decided to launch expansion of roads project in the city for public facilitation

This was disclosed by Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said, important roads of the city would be expanded for public facilitation and the project would be completed in different phases. He said that approval has been taken for expansion of Nawabpur road while expansion of road from Nandla Chowk to Sewra Chowk has already been completed.

He said that the canal at Nawabpur road would be replaced with new sewerage line and road would be expanded more in the next phase to link airport road with Bosan road.

He said, the expansion of road project would resolve traffic related issues.

Secretary Housing added that different projects were also being initiated at other cities of the South Punjab under the vision of facilitate masses and to resolve traffic related issues. He said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow on roads. He said, government has launched various development projects in South Punjab.

