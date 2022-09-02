UrduPoint.com

PHE Make 22 Water Supply Projects Functional After Affected By Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Public Health Engineering department has restored 22 out of total 28 water supply projects that were completely destroyed during recent floods and torrential rains in the district.

During a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak held at DC office regarding flood affected water supply projects and damaged roads. The meeting was attended by representatives of Public Health Engineering Department and Communication department.

It was informed that a total of 28 water supply projects were affected by heavy rains and floods in 12 union councils, out of which 22 have been restored and made functional while the remaining six projects would also be made functional within two-days.

These 28 irrigation projects provide clean drinking water to about 55 thousand people.

Moreover, it was informed that out of 67 affected roads and three bridges, 61 roads and three bridges have been cleared, including major roads like Tank to DI Khan, Tank to Jandola and Tank to Pezzo, Lukki Marwat.

