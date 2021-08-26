UrduPoint.com

PHE Minister Condemns Attack On Levies Force Personnel In Ziarat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:05 PM

PHE minister condemns attack on Levies Force personnel in Ziarat

Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar strongly condemned the attack on Levies Force vehicle near Mangi Dam in Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar strongly condemned the attack on Levies Force vehicle near Mangi Dam in Ziarat.

He said the war against terrorists would continue till their elimination saying no compromise could be made on security situation of the province.

"I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Levies Force personnel in the terrorist attack", he said adding provincial government is shared equal in the grief of the bereaved families.

Minister further stated anti-state elements were trying to destabilize the province under a well-thought-out plan in which they would be failed as usual.

He said security forces and the nation have made great sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and peace.

The ongoing war against terrorism could not be stopped by cowardly acts, he noted. He also extended his sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Vehicle Dam Ziarat Government

Recent Stories

MoF organises virtual dialogue session marking Emi ..

MoF organises virtual dialogue session marking Emirati Women&#039;s Day

24 minutes ago
 Mali ex-PM Maiga arrested in corruption probe

Mali ex-PM Maiga arrested in corruption probe

3 minutes ago
 Defence Ministry upgrades four hospitals, builds t ..

Defence Ministry upgrades four hospitals, builds two medical colleges

3 minutes ago
 Committee asks Science Ministry to build consensus ..

Committee asks Science Ministry to build consensus with political parties on EVM ..

3 minutes ago
 US Embassy Tells Americans Near Kabul Airport to ' ..

US Embassy Tells Americans Near Kabul Airport to 'Leave Immediately' After Explo ..

3 minutes ago
 French Ambassador Warns of Possible Second Explosi ..

French Ambassador Warns of Possible Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.