PHE minister condemns attack on Levies Force personnel in Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) and WASA Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar strongly condemned the attack on Levies Force vehicle near Mangi Dam in Ziarat.

He said the war against terrorists would continue till their elimination saying no compromise could be made on security situation of the province.

"I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Levies Force personnel in the terrorist attack", he said adding provincial government is shared equal in the grief of the bereaved families.

Minister further stated anti-state elements were trying to destabilize the province under a well-thought-out plan in which they would be failed as usual.

He said security forces and the nation have made great sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and peace.

The ongoing war against terrorism could not be stopped by cowardly acts, he noted. He also extended his sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.