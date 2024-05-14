PHE minister for provision of facilities to people in Balochistan

Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Tuesday said that measures were being taken to address public issues for facilitating to people in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Tuesday said that measures were being taken to address public issues for facilitating to people in the area.

In his statements, the minister said that the fruits of the measures for the welfare of the people and the development of the area would be revealed soon. He said he was grateful to the people of the constituency, who believed and succeed him every time. Solving people's problems is my first priority, practical steps have been initiated to fulfill the promises made to the people, he said.

Sardar Khetran said that keeping in mind the service of our leader Nawaz Sharif, we were all striving for the welfare of the people and the country adding that history was a witness that whenever Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) came to power, the country moved towards development and people's problems were solved. He said that the time was not far when Balochistan would once again be economically prosperous, which would also bring comfort in the lives of the people.