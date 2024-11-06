Open Menu

PHE Minister Orders To Make Inactive Tubewells Functional, Ensure Drinking Water Supply To Public

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 10:06 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineering Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran has directed the authorities concerned to accumulate the complete data of all tubewells established on government resources across the province and also submit the details of inactive tubewells.

He said that action should be taken over not supplying drinking water to the people of the area from the tubewell and it’s misused and steps should be taken to make operational the inactive tubewells.

The provincial minister has also take notice of the non-supply of drinking water to the people from the tubewells established in the houses of the people on the government resources at some places.

He directed the authorities to provide the details of all such tubewells and water tanks.

He stressed that these tubewells have not been established for any individual but for the public and its benefits should reach to the people.

Sardar Khetran reviewed the issues and problems related to the supply of clean drinking water across the province and issued orders to the relevant authorities for immediate redressal of public complaints in this regard.

He directed to set up an action plan within a month to activate inactive tubewells and take possession of some government tubewells in order to ensure the supply of clean water by setting timelines for the implementation of this action plan.

The minister said that the government spends public resources to establish tubewells to provide clean drinking water to the people, so the benefit of the tubewells built under this purpose should reach the people.

