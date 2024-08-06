PHE Secretary directs to timely complete projects

Provincial Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Imran Gichki on Tuesday directed to complete the projects as per the previously approved time and start preparation of phase 2

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Provincial Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE) Imran Gichki on Tuesday directed to complete the projects as per the previously approved time and start preparation of phase 2.

He expressed these views while chairing the first review meeting of progress on socio-economic development projects in the province at PHE Department here.

The meeting was attended by Project Coordinator Balochistan Socio-Economics Development Shahzad Hassan Jafar, Additional Secretary PHE Zafar Baloch and Deputy Secretary Development Tanveer Jamot.

The progress on all the projects of Public Health Engineering Sector was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Emphasizing the importance of these projects, he said his address that timely completion of these projects would pave the way for development and prosperity in the province.

The officers of the department informed about the progress of various water supply projects under the Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Project in the meeting.

On this occasion, Secretary PHE Imran Gichki said that there should be no compromise on quality in the work of these projects and it should be ensured that each project reaches its completion on time.

He also appreciated the steps taken under the Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Project, which would usher in a new chapter of development in the province.