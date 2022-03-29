PHE takes action against two illegal tube wells in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Public Health Engineer (PHE) Executive Engineer Syed Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday said that 76 tube wells of the department and 166 tube wells of community were working for the supply of water to the citizens of Quetta.

While talking to reporters, he said that the department was taking action against illegal tube wells on complaints of citizens and have sealed illegal tube wells at Steward Road and Fatima Jinnah Road in order to prevent crisis of water in the area.

He said that due to the growing population of the city, the water supply was facing difficulties and installation of tube wells without permission was prohibited in Quetta city.

He said that in the light of Balochistan High Court orders, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Quetta which comprised representatives of PHE, WASA and Irrigation Departments, adding, the committee would allow installation of tube wells in Quetta city.

Any applicant would be allowed for the installation of tube well after the approval of these three departments, he added.

He said that in the city where tube wells of PEH, WASA, and Irrigation departments were installed, no other tube well would be allowed to be installed in the radius of 750 feet. He said that PHE has made a formal request to the Deputy Commissioner Quetta to give permission that PHE's team could take stern action against illegal installed tube wells in the city under supervision of Assistant commissioner.

Replying to a question, Syed Jameel Ahmed said that 76 tube wells of PEH, 116 tubes wells of community and 450 tubes wells of WASA were functional in Quetta city from which water were being supplied to the city.