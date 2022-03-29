UrduPoint.com

PHE Takes Action Against Two Illegal Tube Wells In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 09:20 PM

PHE takes action against two illegal tube wells in Quetta

Public Health Engineer (PHE) Executive Engineer Syed Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday said that 76 tube wells of the department and 166 tube wells of community were working for the supply of water to the citizens of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Public Health Engineer (PHE) Executive Engineer Syed Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday said that 76 tube wells of the department and 166 tube wells of community were working for the supply of water to the citizens of Quetta.

While talking to reporters, he said that the department was taking action against illegal tube wells on complaints of citizens and have sealed illegal tube wells at Steward Road and Fatima Jinnah Road in order to prevent crisis of water in the area.

He said that due to the growing population of the city, the water supply was facing difficulties and installation of tube wells without permission was prohibited in Quetta city.

He said that in the light of Balochistan High Court orders, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Quetta which comprised representatives of PHE, WASA and Irrigation Departments, adding, the committee would allow installation of tube wells in Quetta city.

Any applicant would be allowed for the installation of tube well after the approval of these three departments, he added.

He said that in the city where tube wells of PEH, WASA, and Irrigation departments were installed, no other tube well would be allowed to be installed in the radius of 750 feet. He said that PHE has made a formal request to the Deputy Commissioner Quetta to give permission that PHE's team could take stern action against illegal installed tube wells in the city under supervision of Assistant commissioner.

Replying to a question, Syed Jameel Ahmed said that 76 tube wells of PEH, 116 tubes wells of community and 450 tubes wells of WASA were functional in Quetta city from which water were being supplied to the city.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Water Fatima Jinnah Road From Court

Recent Stories

US Official Says Russia Launched Multiple Hyperson ..

US Official Says Russia Launched Multiple Hypersonics at Military Targets in Ukr ..

30 seconds ago
 Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian cricketer to rea ..

Babar Azam becomes fastest Asian cricketer to reach 4,000 ODI runs

33 seconds ago
 US Consumer Confidence Up First Time in 3 Months B ..

US Consumer Confidence Up First Time in 3 Months But Worries Still High - Confer ..

35 seconds ago
 KP govt utilizes 100 pc funds allocated for FATA d ..

KP govt utilizes 100 pc funds allocated for FATA development: Senate body told

15 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Fishing Companies Request Declaration of ..

Bulgarian Fishing Companies Request Declaration of Emergency Due to Mine Danger ..

15 minutes ago
 Village theatre for creating awareness about famil ..

Village theatre for creating awareness about family planning

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.