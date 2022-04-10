PHE to take action against illegal tube wells in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Public Health Engineer (PHE) department has decided to launch action against illegal installed tube wells and sealed illegal tube-wells at various parts of Quetta city in order to prevent crisis of water in the area.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that it has been decided to make Public health Engineering's (PHE) as Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) mandatory for installation of tube wells in Quetta.

He said that 76 tube wells of the PHE department and 166 tube wells of community and 450 tubes-wells of WASA were functional in Quetta city from which water were being supplied to the city.

He said that due to the growing population of the city, the water supply was facing difficulties and installation of tube wells without permission was prohibited in Quetta city.

Any applicant would be allowed for the installation of tube well after the approval of WASA, PHE and Irrigation departments, he added.

He said that in the city where tube-wells of PHE, WASA, and Irrigation departments were installed, no other tube well would be allowed to be established in the radius of 750 feet.

The government was also working to convert water Tube wells on solar technology in the province to save energy, besides boosting water supply in the area.

The government had to make functional the Water treatment plant in the capital to ensure provision of purified drinking water to the local.

He said resolving water issue was top priority of the incumbent government.

He added that steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

395