PHE Using All Available Resources For Provision Of Clean Drinking Water

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Syed Arif Shah, XEN of Public Health Engineering department, said that the PHE department is using all available resources to solve other problems including clean drinking water for the public.

"Doors of the government departments are open 24 hours for the public, people can directly contact for any issue falls within the purview of the PHE.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the local landlords, who called on him under the supervision of the social worker Hafiz Abdul Waheed Ababaki.

Syed Arif Shah said that as a government officer, it is his responsibility to ensure the solution of the problems faced by the people by providing clean drinking water to the area people.

All possible measures will be taken for water supply and no negligence in this connection will be tolerated, he added.

