PHEC, Bargad Host Conference On University Reforms
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), in collaboration with youth development organization Bargad, convened the Vice Chancellors’ Conference 2025 in Lahore.
The landmark event gathered more than 100 vice chancellors, rectors, policymakers, international experts, and civil society leaders to deliberate on reforms aimed at strengthening and sustaining the higher education sector in Punjab, said a press release issued here on Sunday.
The conference focused on five central themes: academic excellence, research and innovation, quality assurance, financial sustainability, and good governance.
In the inaugural session, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairperson PHEC, and Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director Bargad, emphasized the need to align higher education with global standards while prioritizing Pakistan’s national development agenda.
Sardar Masood Khan, former Ambassador to the United States and China, chaired the first session on global perspectives and international collaboration.
International experts including Dr. Andreas Burkert (University of Kassel, Germany) and Prof. Raheel Nawaz (Staffordshire University, UK) underscored the importance of integrating artificial intelligence, data science, and climate resilience into university curricula by 2029.
A session on research and teaching innovation, chaired by former HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri, highlighted the urgency of strengthening research capacity and cultivating a culture of innovation across universities.
Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST, presided over discussions on quality enhancement and institutional reforms, stressing the need for robust quality assurance systems.
Former HEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin led deliberations on financial sustainability and governance, calling on universities to adopt modern governance models, secure financial independence, and accelerate digital transformation.
A special session on social cohesion and civic values, co-chaired by Sabiha Shaheen and Prof. Dr. Moeed Yousaf, featured interventions by Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Prof. Dr. Zaib-un-Nisa Hussain, and Dr. Saqib Mukhtar.
Speakers highlighted the critical role of universities in fostering social responsibility, civic engagement, and national harmony.
In the concluding session, former FPSC Chairman Haseeb Athar urged greater investment in academic leadership and professional faculty development.
The conference culminated with the release of a Joint Declaration on Higher Education Reforms 2025, outlining strategic recommendations to guide the future of higher education in Punjab.
