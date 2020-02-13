PHEC, NHSRC sign declaration on tobacco smoke-free cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Thursday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) about tobacco smoke-free cities project at the PHEC Head Office.

The LoI, singed in the presence of Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Chairman PHEC, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University, and Dr Minhaj-us-Siraj, Project Director Tobacco Smoke-free Capital Project, is aimed at extending mutual collaboration to control, regulate and discourage the use of tobacco at the universities campuses and attached institutions of higher learning in Punjab.

Under the terms of understanding, mutual efforts would be made to create awareness regarding the hazards of tobacco use and its adverse impact on society. The PHEC would facilitate to connect Tobacco Smoke-Free City Project by providing focal persons from the universities.

The scope of understanding also includes assisting PHEC's efforts in declaring universities/HEIs smoke-free.

Both the organisation would facilitate local universities to encourage research projects on tobacco control.