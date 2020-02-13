UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHEC, NHSRC Sign Declaration On Tobacco Smoke-free Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:04 PM

PHEC, NHSRC sign declaration on tobacco smoke-free cities

The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Thursday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) about tobacco smoke-free cities project at the PHEC Head Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Thursday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) about tobacco smoke-free cities project at the PHEC Head Office.

The LoI, singed in the presence of Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Chairman PHEC, Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University, and Dr Minhaj-us-Siraj, Project Director Tobacco Smoke-free Capital Project, is aimed at extending mutual collaboration to control, regulate and discourage the use of tobacco at the universities campuses and attached institutions of higher learning in Punjab.

Under the terms of understanding, mutual efforts would be made to create awareness regarding the hazards of tobacco use and its adverse impact on society. The PHEC would facilitate to connect Tobacco Smoke-Free City Project by providing focal persons from the universities.

The scope of understanding also includes assisting PHEC's efforts in declaring universities/HEIs smoke-free.

Both the organisation would facilitate local universities to encourage research projects on tobacco control.

Related Topics

Punjab HEC From LCWU

Recent Stories

Case adjudication rate in 2019 amounts to 98%: Abu ..

5 minutes ago

LGC orders to probe allegations against Mayor Shei ..

1 minute ago

Turkish President presented guard of honour at Pri ..

1 minute ago

PITB-YASAT launch Two e-Rozgaar Centres in Bahawal ..

32 minutes ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Facebook, Twitter Must Keep Data of Russian Users ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.