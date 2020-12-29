PHEC to provide help for GCWUF development projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq has said that chairman Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) has promised to provide full support for development projects of the university.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, she met PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid and briefed him about the launch of E-commerce trainings at the university.

She said that the chairman had also asked her to submit infrastructure and lab development projects for R&D of the university. She said that the chairman had promised that the PHEC would provide full support to the university in all areas so that it could pull up for the national and international rankings.