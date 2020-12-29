UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHEC To Provide Help For GCWUF Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

PHEC to provide help for GCWUF development projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq has said that chairman Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) has promised to provide full support for development projects of the university.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, she met PHEC Chairman Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid and briefed him about the launch of E-commerce trainings at the university.

She said that the chairman had also asked her to submit infrastructure and lab development projects for R&D of the university. She said that the chairman had promised that the PHEC would provide full support to the university in all areas so that it could pull up for the national and international rankings.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Women HEC All Government

Recent Stories

GMB, SDAA sign MoU to adopt document management sy ..

24 minutes ago

PITB to launch E-library app for Online Reading of ..

39 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

1 hour ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

2 hours ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.