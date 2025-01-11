PHED Appoints 25 Permanent Female Principals To Colleges For 3 Years
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Higher education Department has appointed permanent principals to 25 woman colleges.
Appointments have been made to Lahore, Kasur, Nankana and Sheikhupura colleges. The principals have been appointed for a period of three years.
HEC local chapter sources told APP that among these principals include Associate Professor Nazia Ikram, who has been appointed as Principal of Government Graduate College, Wapda Town, Associate Professor Sadia Akbar has been appointed as Principal of Government Graduate College, Shalimar Town, Associate Professor Munza Mohsin has been appointed as Principal of Government Graduate College, Kahna, and Assistant Professor Abida Bukhari has been appointed as Principal of Government Graduate College, Islampura.
Similarly, other principals include Assistant Professor Dr. Rabia Akhtar has got appointment as Principal of Government Kalyat Al-Bannat Associate College, Assistant Professor Farzana Ashfaq at Government Associate College Data Nagar, Assistant Professor Rabia Ghaffar at Government Associate College Manga Mandi, and Assistant Professor Iram Zulfiqar as Principal at Government Graduate College Hare, Bedian.
The school Education Department sources said that around 100,000 posts of schoolteachers are also vacant in the province that would shortly be filled.
