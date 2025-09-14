Open Menu

PHED Approves Recruitment Of 8,084 College Teaching Interns

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PHED approves recruitment of 8,084 college teaching interns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) has approved the recruitment of 8,084 College Teaching Interns (CTIs) to address the shortage of faculty in government colleges across the province.

According to official sources, the recruitment includes reserved quotas: 5% for minorities, 3% for persons with disabilities, and 0.5% for the transgender community. The appointments are intended to fill the teaching gap temporarily until permanent faculty positions are filled.

CTIs will be deployed for a seven-month term (October 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026) to teach Intermediate classes, and for a ten-month term (October 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026) at the BS/Graduate level.

Candidates must possess at least a BS or Master’s degree with Second Division, while preference will be given to those holding MPhil or PhD degrees.

Merit will be determined based on academic record, higher qualifications, board/university positions, and interview performance.

Selected CTIs will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000 for teaching at the Intermediate level and Rs. 60,000 at the BS level. There is no age limit for applicants. While TA/DA will not be provided, CTIs will be entitled to two general holidays per month.

These appointments are of a temporary nature, and may be terminated in case of unsatisfactory performance. The department emphasized that recruitment will be conducted strictly on merit, and any candidates found submitting fake documents will have their appointments cancelled and may face legal action.

Recent Stories

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

2 minutes ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

32 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

1 hour ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

1 hour ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

1 hour ago
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

4 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

5 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

5 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

5 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan