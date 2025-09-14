PHED approves recruitment of 8,084 college teaching interns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) has approved the recruitment of 8,084 College Teaching Interns (CTIs) to address the shortage of faculty in government colleges across the province.

According to official sources, the recruitment includes reserved quotas: 5% for minorities, 3% for persons with disabilities, and 0.5% for the transgender community. The appointments are intended to fill the teaching gap temporarily until permanent faculty positions are filled.

CTIs will be deployed for a seven-month term (October 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026) to teach Intermediate classes, and for a ten-month term (October 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026) at the BS/Graduate level.

Candidates must possess at least a BS or Master’s degree with Second Division, while preference will be given to those holding MPhil or PhD degrees.

Merit will be determined based on academic record, higher qualifications, board/university positions, and interview performance.

Selected CTIs will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000 for teaching at the Intermediate level and Rs. 60,000 at the BS level. There is no age limit for applicants. While TA/DA will not be provided, CTIs will be entitled to two general holidays per month.

These appointments are of a temporary nature, and may be terminated in case of unsatisfactory performance. The department emphasized that recruitment will be conducted strictly on merit, and any candidates found submitting fake documents will have their appointments cancelled and may face legal action.