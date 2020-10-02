PHED made remarkable achievements in last 2 years: minister

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) made remarkable achievements in the last two years while six new universities were also established in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) made remarkable achievements in the last two years while six new universities were also established in the province.

He was addressing a press conference along with Minister Schools Education Dr Murad Raas here on Friday.

The provincial minister said that the e-transfer policy had eradicated corruption from the department, adding that appointments of vice-chancellors and heads of educational institutions had been made purely on merit. He maintained that the service of one-window operation had been started in all nine boards of the province.

Raja Yasir Humayun said that the standard of education had improved due to the government's education-friendly policies. He said that on merit appointments of 19 VCs, 15 heads of educational institutions and 306 principals in educational institutions had improved the ranking of the universities. He said that the e-transfer system has resulted in the eradication of corruption besides ensuring the supremacy of merit.

He added that the government had established new universities besides improving the standard and quality of education in universities. He clarified that most of the universities established by the previous government were set up by violating rules and regulations which created so many complications and problems which now have been resolved. He said that the PHED was setting up Rehnumai Marakaz throughout the province for guiding the youth for the job opportunities as well as for career counseling.

The Higher Education Department has given 42,531 scholarships worth Rs 6.37 million to deserving students, Raja Yasir added. The minister maintained that the grading system was being introduced for discouraging cramming system. This would help improve the quality of education. He said that BS program had been started in 120 colleges besides introducing two-year associate degree programme for eradication of unemployment. The third phase of the university sports league would soon be started, he added.

Secretaries of both departments were also present.