PHED working rapidly on sewerage, drinking water projects in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Executive Engineer, Public Health and Engineering Department, Zeeshan Khan Gandapur stated that the department is working to provide clean drinking water and sanitation services at the cost of billions of Rupees for the the residents of Dera Ismail Khan.

These initiatives are being carried out under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

He said that Rs1.5 billion had already been utilised for upgrading the sewerage system along the Grid Road, Islamia school, Girls’ College, Saddar Bazaar to the Indus River, and GPO Chowk to Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital.

“This initiative has already resolved 20 per cent of the city’s drainage issues, while new funds are expected to address 50pc of the remaining challenges,” he added.

Engineer Zeeshan Khan Gandapur has said that the public health department is working day and night on clean water supply and drainage projects at the cost of billions of rupees, the flow of traffic is definitely being affected during the ongoing works on drainage projects, for which the Public Health Department appeals to the people for their cooperation as the department is trying to complete these projects ahead of schedule.

He said that due to the construction of drainage and clean drinking water supply projects, some roads have been destroyed, but after the completion of the project, the department will also reconstruct the roads.

He further said that separate work has started on sewage drainage and rainwater drainage projects in Dera, on which 30% of the sewage drainage work from Imamia Gate to Bannu Adhe has been completed.

He emphasised that PHED was not only serving urban Dera Ismail Khan but was also ensuring access to clean drinking water for residents in rural and remote areas.