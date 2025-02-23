Open Menu

PHED Working Rapidly On Sewerage, Drinking Water Projects In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PHED working rapidly on sewerage, drinking water projects in Dera

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Executive Engineer, Public Health and Engineering Department, Zeeshan Khan Gandapur stated that the department is working to provide clean drinking water and sanitation services at the cost of billions of Rupees for the the residents of Dera Ismail Khan.

These initiatives are being carried out under the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

He said that Rs1.5 billion had already been utilised for upgrading the sewerage system along the Grid Road, Islamia school, Girls’ College, Saddar Bazaar to the Indus River, and GPO Chowk to Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital.

“This initiative has already resolved 20 per cent of the city’s drainage issues, while new funds are expected to address 50pc of the remaining challenges,” he added.

Engineer Zeeshan Khan Gandapur has said that the public health department is working day and night on clean water supply and drainage projects at the cost of billions of rupees, the flow of traffic is definitely being affected during the ongoing works on drainage projects, for which the Public Health Department appeals to the people for their cooperation as the department is trying to complete these projects ahead of schedule.

He said that due to the construction of drainage and clean drinking water supply projects, some roads have been destroyed, but after the completion of the project, the department will also reconstruct the roads.

He further said that separate work has started on sewage drainage and rainwater drainage projects in Dera, on which 30% of the sewage drainage work from Imamia Gate to Bannu Adhe has been completed.

He emphasised that PHED was not only serving urban Dera Ismail Khan but was also ensuring access to clean drinking water for residents in rural and remote areas.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

28 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

43 minutes ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

58 minutes ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

1 hour ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

1 hour ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

2 hours ago
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

3 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan