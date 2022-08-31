UrduPoint.com

Phenomenal Flood Inflicts Rs. 90 Billion Losses On Farming, Horticulture Sectors In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The recent flood which has been termed as `phenomenal' in history in terms of the flow of water and the resulting destruction, caused a loss of around Rs. 90 billion in the farming and horticulture sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The loss of Rs. 90 billion to these two sectors have been initially estimated and actual figures of destruction and damage would be gauged after holding of thorough surveys," said Secretary Agriculture and Livestock, Dr Israr Khan while speaking at a function.

Secretary Agriculture said the losses to the Livestock sector have been estimated at around Rs. 2 billion while damage to water channels has been estimated at around Rs. 3 billion.

Pakistan has faced the worst kind of losses due to climatic changes and global warming in the current year as soon after the passage of the winter season, the country faced a severe heatwave registering record mercury levels high in the month of march.

The abnormal heatwave in the spring season damaged different crops including mango, lemon and even the staple wheat, he added.

Now in the prevailing monsoon season, the country has received enormous rains which have caused flooding, destruction and displacement of people.

He said in the initial surveys it has been estimated that the devastating flood has damaged different farmlands and orchards to the tune of around Rs. 90.6 billion in the province.

The livestock sector, he continued, was already passing through a difficult phase because of damages caused by Lumpy skin disease, affecting thousands of cattle in the province.

He said the dairy farm sector has faced colossal losses due to lumpy skin disease which also caused a reduction in the sale of meat, milk and other dairy products.

