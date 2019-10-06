UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Phenomenal Raise In License Renewal Fee, Uncompetitive Environment Ruins FMs' Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

Phenomenal raise in license renewal fee, uncompetitive environment ruins FMs' future

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) About 200 radios running in private sector at district level across country risk closure as broadcasters insist the volatile market and poor returns hardly allow them to accept phenomenal raise in their license renewal fee.A recent Supreme Court ruling, overriding a Lahore High Court decision favoring private broadcasters has sent shocking waves among the FM license holders, who have now either to accept or pay at least 15 times higher fees to continue with the business or close down the FMs altogether."We are confronting difficult circumstances not only due to the country's economic slowdown but also due to the reason that the regulator has failed to close down 70 illegal FMs operating across Pakistan," said the spokesperson of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Najib Ahmad, adding that since non-licensed FMs are being operated on commercial basis, our business prospects are doomed."If I go by the new license renewal formula I will have to pay Rs.

800,000 for my Islamabad based FM per month though the situation varies in other districts," Najib says wondering how he can compete and ensure his business sustainability in a market where illegal radios are operating with coverage more vast than his.

The PBA through a writ petition filed by late Asma Jahangir in Supreme Court in 2016 had sought ban on the un-regulated FMs to ensure competitive environment but the case remains unheard till today.

"We expect the regulator to fulfill its responsibility, which is to ensure competitive environment and devise policies for the development of the FM sector, rather than indulging in money-minting practices," Najib said adding that in case the renewal fee proves too heavy for owners, the future of this sector is doomed and it has very strategic implications."Indian FM channels, with advanced technology and quality content, have already made enough encroachments in border areas but no serious effort has been made on our side to counter them," the spokesperson said insisting that broadcasting is a serious sector and must not be taken just for revenue generation.It is worth mentioning that the PEMRA has not conducted market study so far and not undertaken any mentionable project for up-gradation and capacity building of the FM sector to attract new investor, which makes license bidding process subject to manipulation by the vested interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Supreme Court Lahore High Court Technology Business Poor Border Asma Jahangir 2016 Market

Recent Stories

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

6 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

21 minutes ago

Rashid Centre for People of Determination unveils ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate winners of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.