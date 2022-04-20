UrduPoint.com

Pheromone Traps Vital To Eliminate Fruit Flies In Orchards

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Pheromone traps vital to eliminate fruit flies in orchards

Fruit flies damage quality of fruits and there is need to use pheromone traps to avoid attack of fruit flies in orchards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Fruit flies damage quality of fruits and there is need to use pheromone traps to avoid attack of fruit flies in orchards.

Fruit flies multiplies inside fruits including guava, mangoes, jambul, peach and some others and severely affects its quality, said an official of agriculture department, here on Wednesday.

He suggested farmers to use pheromone traps to control fruit flies.

The flies breeds by staying inside the fruit. When it grows up, it also enters the soil.

At a suitable time from April to November, it starts multiplying. The pheromone traps are prepared from Methyl eugenol and the solution is sufficient to control flies. It attracts flies of opponent sex and thus eliminate it.

The official sources stated that use of pheromone traps were of vital importance as it also lowered use of pesticides in orchards.

